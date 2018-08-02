App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International Paper, Mahindra Logistics, Pfizer gain 5-9% after June quarter earnings

International Paper APPM, Mahindra Logistics and Pfizer reported strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
International Paper APPM, Mahindra Logistics and Pfizer shares rallied between 5 percent and 9 percent intraday on Thursday after reporting strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2018.

At 14:26 hours IST, the stock price of International Paper APPM was quoting at Rs 388.10, up 7.39 percent while Mahindra Logistics was trading at Rs 589.60, up 0.96 percent on the BSE.

Pfizer was quoting at Rs 2,751.60, up Rs 79.80, or 2.99 percent after hitting a fresh record high of Rs 2,826.

International Paper APPM

The paper company has reported a whopping 88.1 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Rs 45 crore in Q1 on strong operational performance. Revenue grew by 9.36 percent to Rs 340 crore compared to Rs 311 crore in same period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 88.2 crore and margin expanded 720 basis points to 25.9 percent in June quarter.

Mahindra Logistics

The Mahindra Group company started off the fiscal year 2018-19 on a strong note by reporting 60 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 24 crore and 8.9 percent rise in revenue to Rs 928.2 crore for the quarter ended June.

EBITDA surged 55.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 39.7 crore and margin increased 30 basis points to 4.2 percent in Q1.

Pfizer

The multinational pharma company's standalone net profit in Q1 shot up 60.5 percent to Rs 91.8 crore and revenue grew by 21.7 percent to Rs 512.3 crore compared to year-ago.

EBITDA spiked 69.7 percent to Rs 130.1 crore and margin expanded 720 basis points to 25.4 percent YoY.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #International Paper APPM #Mahindra Logistics #Pfizer

