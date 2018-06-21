InterGlobe Aviation surges 6% on clarification of no summons being issued by ED to co

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation gained around 6 percent in the morning trade as a relief rally was seen on the stock post the management’s clarification.

The company, in a filing to the exchanges, clarified that the management did not receive any summons from the Enforcement Directorate with respect to the FEMA violation case.

Its shares had fallen 8 percent to close at Rs 1,136.15 on Wednesday as investors turned cautious of summons by investigating agencies to its top management.

Source had told CNBC-TV18, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the top management of the carrier in a case related to violations related to foreign exchange management act (FEMA).

Further, the report added that the agency has been investigating the alleged violation by IndiGo for the last three years.

At 9:21 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,171, up 3 percent, on the BSE.