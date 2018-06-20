Interglobe Aviation slips 7% as ED summons top management; Citi maintains sell

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 7.5 percent to close at Rs 1,136.15 on Wednesday as investors turned cautious of summons by investigating agencies to its top management.

Source told CNBC-TV18, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the top management of the carrier in a case related to violations related to foreign exchange management act (FEMA).

Further, the report added that the agency has been investigating the alleged violation by IndiGo for the last three years.

The stock was under pressure during the morning as well after traffic data for May were below expectations. According to the DGCA data, IndiGo recorded a load factor of 91 percent.

With regard to on-time performance (OTP), IndiGo continued to lead the rest, registering an OTP of 80.9 percent.

According to Citi, the elevated fuel costs only partially offset by higher yields, while current quarter’s margins could be under pressure.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,520 and 52-week low Rs 1,022.95 on 20 April, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.34 percent below its 52-week high and 15.4 percent above its 52-week low.

