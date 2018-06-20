Interglobe Aviation slips 4%; Citi maintains sell, margins could be under pressure

Shares of Interglobe Aviation slipped 4.5 percent intraday Wednesday as research house Citi has maintained sell rating on the stock and cut target price to Rs 1,070 from Rs 1,240 per share.

According to Citi, the elevated fuel costs only partially offset by higher yields, while current quarter’s margins could be under pressure.

The pace of air traffic growth was lower and it’s too early to conclude that demand is slowing down, it added.

The company's market share rose to 40.9 percent in the month of May, according to DGCA.

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 16.53 per cent to 11.86 million in May this year over the same period a year ago.

According to the DGCA data, budget carrier SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor during the month at 94.8 per cent, followed by IndiGo at 91 per cent. The load factor of state-run Air India, in comparison, stood at 81.3 per cent and it carried 1.51 million passengers in May.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,520 and 52-week low Rs 1,022.95 on 20 April, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.34 percent below its 52-week high and 15.4 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:59 hrs Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,180.50, down Rs 47.65, or 3.88 percent on the BSE.

