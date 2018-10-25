App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Aviation slides after reporting first loss since listing

The company reported a net loss of Rs 651.2 crore for the July-September quarter, a dive from the profit of Rs 551.56 crore posted last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of IndiGo Airline's parent company Interglobe Aviation fell 1 percent after it reported a net loss for the first time after going public.

The stock dropped as much as 5.4 percent on the BSE in early trade, but recovered later.

Action by brokerages helped the stock trade near the flatline.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 651.2 crore for the July-September quarter, a dive from the profit of Rs 551.56 crore posted last year.

Higher fuel prices were primarily responsible for the loss, with the other factors being currency depreciation and lower yields.

Fuel cost jumped 84.30 percent YoYto Rs 3,035.5 crore in Q2FY19.

The company was listed on stock exchanges in 2015.

InterGlobe Aviation's Q2 revenue rose 16.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,185.31 crore.

JPMorgan maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a traget price of Rs 900, while Citi has maintained its Sell rating but cut target price to Rs 720 from Rs 850.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:00 am

