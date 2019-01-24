App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Aviation shares trade flat after mixed Q3 results

In the pre-opening, however, the stock price had tanked 10 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation traded flat in the opening trade on January 24 after the company reported mixed results for the December quarter.

The stock dropped as much as 2.97 percent, before recovering and trading close to 1 percent above the previous closing price.

In the pre-opening trade, however, the stock price had tanked 10 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation's Q3 net profit plunged 75 percent YoY to Rs 191 crore, hurt by rising crude oil prices and a weaker rupee.

The company reported revenue at Rs 7,961.2 crore for the quarter, up 28.1 percent from the same quarter last year.

InterGlobe Aviation's total expenses for the December quarter rose 50.1 percent YoY to Rs 8,038.5 crore.

The airline operator said it expects available seat kilometres (ASK) to rise 34 percent YoY in Q4.

Brokerage Credit Suisse has maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,075, whereas Morgan Stanley has maintained its Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,311.

At 0925 hours, Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,118.4 on the BSE, up 0.94 percent.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.