InterGlobe Aviation shares trade flat after mixed Q3 results

Shares of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation traded flat in the opening trade on January 24 after the company reported mixed results for the December quarter.

The stock dropped as much as 2.97 percent, before recovering and trading close to 1 percent above the previous closing price.

In the pre-opening trade, however, the stock price had tanked 10 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation's Q3 net profit plunged 75 percent YoY to Rs 191 crore, hurt by rising crude oil prices and a weaker rupee.

The company reported revenue at Rs 7,961.2 crore for the quarter, up 28.1 percent from the same quarter last year.

InterGlobe Aviation's total expenses for the December quarter rose 50.1 percent YoY to Rs 8,038.5 crore.

The airline operator said it expects available seat kilometres (ASK) to rise 34 percent YoY in Q4.

Brokerage Credit Suisse has maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,075, whereas Morgan Stanley has maintained its Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,311.

At 0925 hours, Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,118.4 on the BSE, up 0.94 percent.