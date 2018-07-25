App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Aviation, operator of IndiGo, falls 2% on report of aircraft being grounded at Delhi airport

According to CNBC-TV18, the airline said that ‘few’ aircraft have been grounded at Delhi airport. Further, the report added that the carrier is awaiting spare engines from Pratt & Whitney.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, operator of IndiGo, fell over 2 percent on Wednesday afternoon as investors reacted to the news of its aircraft getting grounded.

According to CNBC-TV18, the airline said that ‘few’ aircraft have been grounded at Delhi airport. Further, the report added that the carrier is awaiting spare engines from Pratt & Whitney.

The release of these spare engines has currently been initiated by Pratt & Whitney, he added.

InterGlobe Aviation further expects all these planes to be back in service in the second half of August.

The company was in the news recently after it revised the number of snags it reported in its aircraft to 14,628 — a huge jump from the 340 it had reported to the aviation regulator in December 2017.

Citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) directive to be stricter in reporting snags, IndiGo said the glitches as of July stand at 14,628, according to a report in The Economic Times.

IndiGo flights had faced multiple engine problems last year. Also, the DGCA had in March this year ordered airlines to ground A320neo aircraft after multiple instances of mid-air engine failure.

The P&W engines used in some of the aircraft were found to be faulty. The move affected eight IndiGo aircraft and three GoAir aircraft, leading to the airlines cancelling over 600 flights cumulatively in the month.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:40 pm

