you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Aviation likely to post Q2 loss on higher crude, weak currency

Motilal Oswal estimates a profit of Rs 149.3 crore for the quarter under review

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the airline IndiGo, is likely to post a net loss for the September quarter as weak currency and rising crude prices could weigh on its financials, analysts have said.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects net loss for the September quarter to be at Rs 466.3 crore against Rs 551.5-crore profit posted by the firm during the same quarter of last year. Ambit Capital, meanwhile, expects it to widen to Rs 651.8 crore.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal estimates a profit of Rs 149.3 crore for the quarter under review. It expects the airline to report a revenue of Rs 7,100 crore. Kotak Institutional Equities and Ambit Capital expect it to be Rs 6,479-6,280 crore.

“We expect 30% YoY growth in passenger volumes and 4% YoY fall in average ticket price to drive overall YoY revenue growth of 22%,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

Ambit is also taking note of higher maintenance costs, driven by newer ATR ramp-up and A320 grounding issues.

Key issues to watch for:

-Induction of new aircraft in the fleet

-Fuel costs and their impact on yields
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:47 am

tags #Interglobe #Nifty #Result Poll #Sensex

