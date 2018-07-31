InterGlobe Aviation hits fresh 52-week low post Q1 results; JPMorgan downgrades to neutral

No. 5 | IndiGo Airlines | Despite its share of controversies, India’s IndiGo remains affordable for most passengers around the world and occupies the fifth spot this year.

InterGlobe Aviation slipped nearly 10 percent in morning trade to hit a fresh 52-week low of 905.20 on the BSE after the operator of low-cost carrier IndiGo, has reported a massive 96.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, dented by higher fuel prices and the adverse impact of forex.

Profit for the quarter declined to Rs 27.8 crore from Rs 811.1 crore in June quarter 2017.

The global brokerage firm, JP Morgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight post Q1 results and has also slashed its target price to Rs 900 from Rs 1,150 earlier.

Q1 earnings impacted on all fronts. The global investment bank expects the industry to either take up pricing or cut back on capacity addition.

Lower pricing due to competitive intensity is likely to weigh on the stock in the near-term. However, there are sufficient levers to improve its cost base over medium to long-term.

The revenue from operations grew by 13.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,512 crore compared to Rs 5,752.9 crore in same period last fiscal.

However, EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent) plunged 42.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,130.1 crore and margin nearly halved to 17.3 percent from 34.1 percent.

Another global brokerage firm UBS maintains its sell rating post Q1 results but slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 940 from Rs 1040 earlier.

The June quarter net profit declined significantly on high fuel and other expenses. The global investment bank continues to expect FY19 yield growth to be weak.

The maintenance spend is likely to remain high going forward in the near-term. UBS slashed its FY19/20 EPS estimates by 34%/5%.