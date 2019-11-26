InterGlobe Aviation share price down 2% after DGCA warning over A320Neo aircraft

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of IndiGo, was down 2 percent intraday on November 26 after DGCA warned of grounding more flights over engine trouble.

The airline’s efforts to modify the Pratt & Whitney engines in Airbus A320Neo aircraft were not satisfactory, the aviation regulator warned. As a result, a significant portion of IndiGo’s fleet could be grounded if the carrier fails to meet the January 31, 2020 deadline to replace the engines.

“We may find ourselves in a situation in which we remain saddled with a large number of aircraft with unmodified engines and operating on a schedule approved by us," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The regulator said that for every new A320Neo that IndiGo would add to its fleet, it would have to ground a similar aircraft with unmodified engines.