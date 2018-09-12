Intellect Design, Tata Steel, Alembic Pharma top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian stock market traded higher on Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 78 points while the Sensex higher by 267 points at 37,680.

The breadth of the market also favoured declines, with 679 stocks advancing, 1035 declining and 351 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1106 stocks advanced, 1492 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

From the BSE A group stocks, Intellect Design was up 6.55 percent followed by Tata Steel which gained 5.87 percent. Alembic Pharma added 4.52 percent and traded on 52-week high value of Rs 657 per share in the afternoon trade.

ABB India gained 4.42 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.73 times. Navin Fluorine International was up 4.52 percent with the stock seeing spurt in volume by more than 1.90 times. Amara Raja Batteries added 4.53 percent.

From the BSE B Group stocks, Globus Spirits zoomed 14.96 percent followed by Simbhaoli Sugars which spiked 13.55 percent.

Shree Renuka Sugars was up 13.65 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.39 times while Dhampur Sugar Mills added 10.04 percent.