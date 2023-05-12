Intellect Design jumps 9% on crossing Rs 2,000-crore revenue mark

INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA

Intellect Design Arena surged 9 percent on May 12 after the company reported a 21 percent YoY (year-on-year) increase in its FY23 total revenue to Rs 2,246 crore, against Rs 1,856 crore reported in the corresponding period of last fiscal year. This is the first time the fintech company has crossed the Rs 2,000-crore revenue mark in a financial year.

Net profit for the year, however, declined 24 percent to Rs 267 crore from Rs 349 crore reported in the same period last year while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) came in flat at Rs 450 crore.

On a quarterly basis, total income stood at Rs 621 crore, up 24-percent from Rs 500 crore reported in Q4FY22. Profit came in 5 percent lower at Rs 91 crore in the quarter ending March 2023, with EBITDA rising 28 percent to Rs 143 crore.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on the face value of Rs 5 each for FY23.

In March 2023, the company had launched eMACH.ai, an AI powered open finance platform which aims at simplifying banks' complex technical environment and accelerate them from service-oriented architecture to the marketplace powered by cloud technology.

The company’s market cap has declined over 12 percent in the last one year, however, has gained 17 percent in the last one month. At 10.02 a.m., the scrip was trading 8.75 percent higher on the NSE at Rs 507.20 with benchmark Nifty trading 0.31 percent down at 18,239.80 points.