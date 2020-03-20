Intellect Design Arena share price jumps 4% on order win

The share price of Intellect Design Arena jumped over 4 percent intraday on March 20 as the company announced a large deal win with Middle East's second-largest financial institution.

"iGTB, the world's first complete Global Transaction Banking Platform from the house of Intellect Design Arena Limited, today announced that Middle East's second-largest bank has expanded its relationship with iGTB to enhance the bank's liquidity management capabilities," said the company release to exchanges.

"The Liquidity Management Solution from iGTB empowers corporate treasurers with pooling, sweeping, intercompany loans and virtual accounts, as well as policy-driven automated investment sweeps, cash flow forecasting and real-time funds checking," it added.

The stock fell over 30 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 53.00, up Rs 1.80, or 3.52 percent in morning on March 20.

It was trading with volumes of 23,898 shares, compared to its five-day average of 110,220 shares, a decrease of -78.32 percent. The stock also touched the upper circuit of Rs 53.75 per share.