Intellect Design Arena gains 6% on signing multi-million dollar deal with Asian Bank

Shares of Intellect Design Arena added 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company signed multi-million dollar deal with an Asian Bank.

The company has signed a significant multimillion dollar deal with leading bank in Asia market with a strong foothold in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China to implement world's first Integrated Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) platform.

This partnership will help the bank to deliver on their commitment of building lasting relationship with their customers through products and exceptional digital customer experience.

At 13:47 hrs Intellect Design Arena was quoting at Rs 214.50, up Rs 11.55, or 5.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 226.45 and 52-week low Rs 96.50 on 13 June, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.28 percent below its 52-week high and 122.28 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil