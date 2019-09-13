App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intellect Design Arena gains 4% after CRISIL upgrades credit rating

CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating to A-/positive, saying the outlook revised from stable and reaffirmed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
Shares of Intellect Design Arena gained 4 percent intraday September 13 after CRISIL upgraded credit ratings on the company's bank facilities.

The stock gained more than 7 percent this week. It was quoting at Rs 224.60, up Rs 4.65, or 2.11 percent on the BSE at 13:58 hours IST.
CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating for the company's bank facilities to A- and revised outlook to positive from stable.

The short term rating has been reaffirmed at A2+ by the rating agency.

Intellect said total rated bank loan facility stood at Rs 550 crore.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Intellect Design Arena

