Intellect Design Arena gains 4% after CRISIL upgrades credit rating

Shares of Intellect Design Arena gained 4 percent intraday September 13 after CRISIL upgraded credit ratings on the company's bank facilities.

CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating for the company's bank facilities to A- and revised outlook to positive from stable.

The stock gained more than 7 percent this week. It was quoting at Rs 224.60, up Rs 4.65, or 2.11 percent on the BSE at 13:58 hours IST.

The short term rating has been reaffirmed at A2+ by the rating agency.