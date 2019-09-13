Intellect Design Arena gains 4% after CRISIL upgrades credit rating

CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating to A-/positive, saying the outlook revised from stable and reaffirmed.
Shares of Intellect Design Arena gained 4 percent intraday September 13 after CRISIL upgraded credit ratings on the company's bank facilities.The stock gained more than 7 percent this week. It was quoting at Rs 224.60, up Rs 4.65, or 2.11 percent on the BSE at 13:58 hours IST.
The short term rating has been reaffirmed at A2+ by the rating agency.Intellect said total rated bank loan facility stood at Rs 550 crore.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 02:54 pm