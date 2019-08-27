Integrated Core Strategies Asia sells Rs 1,000cr worth shares of HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp

Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte has sold nearly Rs 1,000 crore worth of shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company and Hero MotoCorp on August 27.

HDFC Life Insurance shares closed at Rs 526.50, up 1.76 percent after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 569.60 on BSE Tuesday and rallied nearly 50 percent in last six months, outperforming Nifty and Sensex.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 1.92 percent to close at Rs 2,589.60 on the BSE and corrected 20 percent in last one year due to slowdown in the overall auto industry.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte sold 12,446,686 shares of HDFC Life at Rs 553.67 per share, which was valued at Rs 689.13 crore and offloaded 1,171,904 shares of Hero MotoCorp at Rs 2,613.79 per share, which was valued at Rs 306.3 crore, as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange on August 27.

Among others, Baron Emerging Markets Fund sold 6,68,886 shares of Manpasand Beverages at Rs 16.55 per share and Citigroup Venture Capital International Growth Partnership Mauritius offloaded 461,775 shares of Spentex Industries at Rs 0.25 per share.

Manpasand Beverages shares shed 4.75 percent to end at Rs 16.55.

