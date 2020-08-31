Integrated Core Strategies acquires 0.69% stake in Bharti Airtel, DSP MF buys 1.2% in Sheela Foam

Singapore-based investment firm Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) acquired Rs 1,952.9 crore worth shares in telecom operator Bharti Airtel via an open market transaction on August 31.

It bought 3,80,10,584 equity shares of Bharti Airtel (representing 0.69 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs Rs 513.79 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Bharti Airtel's share price fell nearly 2 percent on August 31 following a correction in the overall market on escalation in India-China border tensions.

Among other bulk deals, Vikas Ecotech bought another 2.5 lakh shares in Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals at Rs 38.04 per share on the BSE.

DSP Mutual Fund acquired another 5.9 lakh shares in Sheela Foam at Rs 1,365 per share on the BSE, whereas promoter Tushaar Gautam sold another 10 lakh shares at the same price.

New World Fund and Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 5.2 lakh shares each in Aavas Financiers at Rs 1,409.97 and Rs 1,410 per share, respectively. Partners Group ESCL and Partners Group Private Equity Masterfund sold 17,78,105 and 7,80,319 shares in the company at Rs 1,410.01 and Rs 1,414.96 per share, respectively, on the NSE.

LTS Investment Fund acquired 10 lakh shares in Alankit at Rs 18.08 per share on the NSE.

Swapnil Mehta sold 32,51,471 shares in CG Power & Industrial Solutions at Rs 22.4 per share on the NSE.

Snehil Mehta bought 60,08,000 shares in Future Enterprises at Rs 21.09 per share on the NSE. Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 95 lakh shares in Future Retail at Rs 158.61 per share on the NSE.