Insurance regulator causes hurdles in LIC's investment in IFSC

As part of this, there was a proposal where LIC could acquire 15% in India INX or NSE IFSC (NSE’s GIFT situated exchange), but the regulator has raised an objection. (Representative Image)

The insurance regulator has blocked Life Insurance Corp. of India’s (LIC’s) bid to buy 15% in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (India INX), a stock exchange located in Gujarat’s GIFT City. The step has been taken over a clause in the Insurance Act that bars insurers from acquiring overseas companies, Mint reported on January 20.

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gift City is deemed as a foreign territory, although it is located on Indian soil. “The Indian government wants exchanges, depositories at IFSC to have an Indian flavour and have a diversified shareholding that is prevalent in exchanges of the mainboard. As part of this, there was a proposal where LIC could acquire 15% in India INX or NSE IFSC (NSE’s GIFT situated exchange), but the regulator has raised an objection," one of the two sources with information on the matter told Mint, seeking anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the information.

There are two exchanges located at GIFT City, India INX and NSE International Exchange. They are units of BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. India INX’s only other big shareholder is ICICI Bank, which owns about 10% stake.

In addition, the State Bank of India recently announced plans to purchase a 9.5% stake in India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Ltd.

As per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)'s interpretation, GIFT or IFSC are foreign jurisdictions, and therefore companies in IFSC are outside India, according to another source.

“No insurer shall directly or indirectly invest outside India the funds of the policyholders," according to Section 27E of the Insurance Act 2015.

LIC does not separate funds of policyholders from those of shareholders, which complicates the situation.

One of the two sources also told that the exchanges have made representations to the regulator and LIC, stating that they are incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 2013, so technically, they are Indian companies and not foreign entities. This argument, however, has not been accepted by the regulator.

As a workaround, the government is preparing to amend the Insurance Act in order to make it easier for insurance companies to operate at IFSC, the second person added.

The source also informed that in this year’s Budget session is likely to be amended to facilitate the possibility of insurance companies investing in GIFT situated companies and the possibility of insurance units investing in foreign companies.

However, this amendment will be applicable to only International Financial Service Centre insurance offices.

Volumes at IFSC-located exchanges have significantly increased due to proprietary trading activity. With India INX representing 92% of IFSC's market share, the cumulative trading turnover has reached $4.46 trillion due to a substantial jump in the exchange’s market participation.