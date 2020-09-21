Institutions absorb primary market supply while small, midcap activity surge: ICICI Securities

One of the reasons behind stellar traction in recent IPOs and underperformance of largecap equities against mid, smallcaps could be due to the fact that institutional flows were largely focused on primary issuances, said brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

In a note on September 21, the brokerage said institutional flows were largely focused on primary issuances thereby impacting secondary flows.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) deployed a relatively high $6 billion in August 2020 in Indian stocks but the higher proportion of the flows went into absorbing primary issuances, ICICI Sec highlighted.

"Significant outperformance of small (up 9 percent) and mid-caps (up 5 percent) over Nifty50 in August is continuing into September (up 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively) especially post the SEBI circular on multi-cap funds which cannot be ignored by institutional investors," ICICI Securities said.

Compared to other emerging markets (EMs), which witnessed FPI outflows, India outperformed in terms of inflows. DIIs too had positive flows towards primary issuances although the secondary flows continued to be negative (outflows of $1.5 billion), ICICI Securities underscored.

Mutual fund (MF) flows into midcap stocks improved further in August while outflows were largely seen from largecaps and marginal selling in smallcaps. Although monthly stock level flows from FPIs are not available, the overall volume traded in mid and smallcaps within the NSE500 index has continued to rise from June onwards, ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage firm believes small and mid-cap category could attract institutional flows in an environment of continued global liquidity post the new ‘flexible inflation targeting’ framework of the US FED, valuation

discount post the significant underperformance of small and midcaps to largecaps since January 2018 and regulatory push wherein the latest circular by SEBI mandates the largest category of equity schemes offered by MFs to hold a minimum 25 percent of AUM in each of the mid and smallcap stocks categories.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.