Insight18 | What is an Initial Public Offer?

An IPO is the process wherein a privately-held company can offer shares to the public for the first time to raise money. Watch the video to find out more.
India witnessed as blockbuster year as far as Initial Public Offers (IPOs) are concerned. From IRCTC, CSB Bank to IndiaMart and Polycab, stock exchanges witnessed bumper openings. But what exactly is an IPO?
Simply put, an IPO is the process wherein a privately-held company can offer shares to the public for the first time to raise money from them.
In this edition of Insight18, you can find out everything you need to know about an IPO.
First Published on Dec 7, 2019 04:15 pm