Insight18 | What is an Initial Public Offer?

India witnessed as blockbuster year as far as Initial Public Offers (IPOs) are concerned. From IRCTC, CSB Bank to IndiaMart and Polycab, stock exchanges witnessed bumper openings. But what exactly is an IPO?

Simply put, an IPO is the process wherein a privately-held company can offer shares to the public for the first time to raise money from them.

