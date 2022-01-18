MARKET NEWS

Inox Wind to participate in Rs 400 crore OFS of its green energy arm

The board of Inox Green Energy Services Limited on December 6 had approved fund raising by way of an initial public offer of its equity shares comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 Crore and an offer for sale of equity shares by eligible shareholders

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
Hot Stocks

The board of directors of Inox Wind on January 18 accorded its approval for the company to participate in offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 400 crore of its material subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services.

The board of Inox Green Energy Services on December 6 had approved fund raising by way of an initial public offer of its equity shares comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company, Inox Wind said in a regulatory filing.

The company, as an existing eligible shareholder shall consider and finalize its participation in the aforesaid proposed Offer, it added.

“We would like to inform you that the IWL Committee of the Board of Directors for Operations of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 18 January, 2022 have accorded its approval to participate in the proposed Offer through an offer for sale of Equity Shares aggregating up to an amount of Rs 400 crore… The Offer will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations,” the filing said.

At 11:53 am, the shares of Inox Wind Ltd were trading at Rs 128.15 apiece on the BSE, up 1.18%, while the benchmark Sensex was down 161.02 points or 0.26 percent at 61,147.89.
Tags: #Inox Green Energy Services #Inox Wind
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:31 pm

