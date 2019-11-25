Inox Wind share price jumps 7% on extension for commissioning of 550 MW ISTS

Share price of wind and energy solutions provider Inox Wind jumped over 7 percent intraday on November 25 after the company got an extension by state-run SECI for the scheduled commissioning of 550 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected wind power projects in Gujarat.

The time extension has been granted by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) due to delay in operationalisation of long-term access by the central transmission utility, Inox Wind said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

"Out of the total 250 MW of SECI 1 at Dayapar, Gujarat, Inox Wind had successfully commissioned 200 MW in June and July, 2019," the company said. Further, SECI has also granted permission to the company to commission the balance 50 MW project, which is already under execution, it added.