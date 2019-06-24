Inox Wind gains 3% after commissioning of power evacuation systems in Gujarat

Shares of wind energy services provider Inox Wind gained 3 percent intraday on June 24 after company commissioned common power evacuation facilities at Dayapar site in Gujarat.

The stock was quoting at Rs 71.95, up Rs 1.60, or 2.27 percent on the BSE at 1030 hours IST.

"The common power evacuation systems for the wind park comprise of a 220 KV Sub-station, a 220 KV double circuit transmission line and associated infrastructure. This common infrastructure is capable of supporting power evacuation of over 600 MW," the wind energy solutions provider said in its BSE filing.

This will enable commissioning of projects won under various SECI auctions with state of the art 2 MW & 3.3 MW wind turbines, it added.

Inox Wind presently has more than 1,400 MW of developed and under development projects in Gujarat and more than 2.6 GW installations all over India.