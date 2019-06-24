App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inox Wind gains 3% after commissioning of power evacuation systems in Gujarat

Inox Wind presently has more than 1,400 MW of developed and under development projects in Gujarat and more than 2.6 GW installations all over India

Shares of wind energy services provider Inox Wind gained 3 percent intraday on June 24 after company commissioned common power evacuation facilities at Dayapar site in Gujarat.

The stock was quoting at Rs 71.95, up Rs 1.60, or 2.27 percent on the BSE at 1030 hours IST.

"The common power evacuation systems for the wind park comprise of a 220 KV Sub-station, a 220 KV double circuit transmission line and associated infrastructure. This common infrastructure is capable of supporting power evacuation of over 600 MW," the wind energy solutions provider said in its BSE filing.

This will enable commissioning of projects won under various SECI auctions with state of the art 2 MW & 3.3 MW wind turbines, it added.

Inox Wind presently has more than 1,400 MW of developed and under development projects in Gujarat and more than 2.6 GW installations all over India.

Inox Wind offers its clients total wind power solutions including wind resource assessment, acquiring land, developing the entire site infrastructure, building the power evacuation system, supplying the WTGs, erection and commissioning services, long term operations and maintenance services as well as post commissioning support.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 11:01 am

