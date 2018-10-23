App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inox Leisure down 5%; CLSA maintains buy with target of Rs 275

Research firm CLSA has maintained buy with a potential upside of 27 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Inox Leisure shed 5 percent intraday Tuesday. The company has reported marginal rise in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 12 crore versus Rs 11.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 17.4 percent at Rs 365.5 crore against Rs 311.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 2.4 percent at Rs 44.8 crore, while margin was at 12.3 percent.

Research firm CLSA has maintained buy with a target of Rs 275 per share; it sees a potential upside of 27 percent.

Poor content, partial non-presence on BookMyShow have impacted the footfalls, meanwhile there is a steady advertising revenue growth and strong screen additions.

Company management reiterated that Inox is open to any inorganic expansion.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 326 and 52-week low Rs 189.65 on 08 February, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.44 percent below its 52-week high and 9.25 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:57 hrs INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 208, down Rs 9, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:05 pm

