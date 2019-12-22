Chhitij Jain

Strategy Setup – Theta Depreciating

After hitting a fresh all-time high, bulls have gained an upper hand on Bank Nifty and the momentum is likely to continue in the coming days, albeit at a slower pace. The immediate short term base for the banking index is 32,000 levels and the ongoing rally could extend till 32,500 and can even move up to 32,700 levels.

We believe if the bullish bias continues, one can opt for "unconventional straddle cum strangle" to gain the premium of Out Of The Money call and put option and hidden premium of “In the money” call and put option.

Option Chain Analysis

As per option chain, 32,000 in an important support level as more more than 8.72 lakh contracts are open on the short side and fresh open interest addition of 262,160 contracts have been witnessed.

At-the-money put option of 32,300 strike price has also been witnessed with an addition of approximately 2.85 lakh fresh contracts in open interest.

On the call side, 32,500 strike prices hold maximum cumulative open interest after 33,000 strike price where around 5.5 lakh contracts are open on the short side. Data is suggesting that sharp move till 32,700 can be witnessed if 32,500 trades on the higher side. Meanwhile, the base for the short term is 32,000.

Technical Setup

After a minor dip, the banking index has hit a fresh all-time high maintaining a higher top and higher bottom cycle. Rising ADX is indicating that trend is intact and RSI is trading in bullish zone. Prices are trading above all major short-term and medium-term moving averages. And any dip is likely to be bought into until we are trading above 32,000 levels. Weekly RSI has bounced back from the important support level and suggests that the rally could extend till 32,650.

Strategy

Considering the overall setup, where 32,000 is emerging as a short-term base, a limited upside is expected till 32,650. In this situation, theta depreciating based strategy should be adopted. As next week is truncated, theta is likely to melt at a faster pace.

We have opted for unconventional "straddle cum strangle" strategy, where OTM call and put option, can be sold to gain the premium but to take the extra advantage, deep ITM call and put option can also be sold. 32,700 PE and 32,000 CE are trading at a premium of almost 73 points from its fair value which is likely to settle at par on the day of expiration and traders would receive the extra premium of 146 points.

SELL 1 LOT OF 32000 CE AT 457.70SELL 1 LOT OF 32000 PE AT 74.25SELL 1 LOT OF 32700 PE AT 389

SELL 1 LOT OF 32700 CE AT 67

Maximum Profit 287.95 Points (If it closes in between 32000 to 32700)

Break-even points 31856 and 32844

(The author is Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers)