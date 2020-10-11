Initiate Bull Call Spread in coming weekly expiry as Bank Nifty expected to outperform

The markets continued to gain momentum for the second consecutive week, where the Nifty formed a big bullish candle on the weekly scale. The bulls are taking one step at a time and climbing the ladder with huge buying at the lower levels and supporting the index at every decline.

The index is making a higher high and higher low formation from the past six trading sessions. This pattern will be negated if the Nifty breaks below 11,800, until then, one should utilise every dip as a buying opportunity. And, as long as Nifty trades above 11,800, we can expect the rally to continue towards 12,100. On the contrary, if the Nifty slips below 11,800, then further selling pressure towards 11,700 can’t be ruled out.

The momentum indicators and oscillators are very well in the buy mode on the daily scale, which indicates that the short-term trend is positive.

The volatility index IndiaVIX surged 12 percent to end above 20 levels and as long as it trades below 24, the bulls will have the upper hand in the market.

On the derivatives front, a huge amount of Put writing was seen at 11,700, 11,800, and 11,900 strikes where the highest open interest is placed at 11,700 strike, which is likely to act as a major support zone in the coming week followed by 11,600.

A fresh addition was seen at 12,500 strike, which holds the maximum open interest of 32 lakh contracts. But, we haven't seen any unwinding in the 11,900 strike, which holds the second-highest open interest. So, in the coming week if the Nifty sustains above 11,900, then we can expect some short-covering move towards 12,000 and 12,100 levels. So the overall option data indicates a tug of war between 11,900 Call and Put writers and expect the Nifty to oscillate in the 11,700– 12,100 range in the coming week.

The Bank Nifty showed immense strength and outperformed compared to the Nifty. It formed a big bullish candle on the weekly scale for the second consecutive week.

The Bank Nifty also reclaimed its long-term 200-day simple moving average after almost eight months, which is a big positive sign. Now, a decisive move beyond 24,000 levels will provide further momentum towards 24,500-24,700 levels in the coming weeks. The major support is placed at 23,200 levels. Along with private banks, now PSU banks have also joined the rally and to name a few stocks which have provided breakouts are SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

The derivative setup indicates the maximum open interest is placed at 24,000 call strikes, so any decisive move above 24,000 levels will attract a fresh short-covering rally that may take the Bank Nifty 24500 levels.

Based on the data, we expect further outperformance in the Bank Nifty. So, we are advising to initiate a 'Bull Call Spread” in the coming weekly expiry, where one can buy one lot of 24,100 strike at 321, simultaneously sell one lot of 24,500 strike at 178. So, the total outflow from this strategy is 143 points as per the closing price on Friday. The maximum profit of 257 points could be gained if the Bank Nifty expires at or above 24,500 levels. The breakeven of this strategy would be 24,243. The maximum loss would be limited to the premium paid.

(Nilesh Ramesh Jain is the Technical and Derivatives Analyst - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.