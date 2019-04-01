App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inherent bullishness in Nifty, deploy Call Ratio Spread to maximise gains: Shubham Agarwal

PCR (Put Call Ratio) is placed at a comfortable level of 1.49. A significant move above 1.85 could see some consolidation coming in

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shubham Agarwal

March series saw a stupendous up move in Indian stock market as the broad-based rally was seen across the board. The Nifty50 climbed 7 percent in March series. The rollover of F&O contracts for the next series was 65 percent compared to an average of 66 percent.

Bank Nifty gave a stellar move with the index rising 13.6 percent and rollover of 69 percent compared to an average of 72 percent.

A deeper analysis of data shows that Nifty will begin the April series with open interest (OI) of 18.1 mn shares, up 21 percent compared to the beginning of March series.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

Bank Nifty cumulative OI at the beginning of April series stood at 2.8 mn shares, up by 92 percent compared to the beginning of March series.

Sectors that saw the highest Roll were PSU banks (94 percent),  industrials (92 percent), cement (92 percent). PSU banks like Allahabad Bank and DCB Bank saw long addition with strong price move, and positions were carried forward to April series.

Industrial sectors saw healthy incremental OI accumulation with long built-up seen in stocks like BEML, BHEL, and Siemens and same was getting carried forward. Cement stocks like India Cements, Ramco Cements too have seen healthy rollover.

Least rollover was seen in private sector banks (78 percent). A stock like Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank saw a reduction in OI while RBL Bank and HDFC Bank saw built-up in position.

With result season around the corner, incremental built-up was seen in IT and energy sector. Stocks like Infosys, Just Dial, MindTree along with energy stocks CESC saw strong Price-OI activity.

Considering annual result and Lok Sabha election scheduled in April and May, India VIX is showing an uptick at 17 percent.

PCR (Put Call Ratio) is placed at a comfortable level of 1.49. A significant move above 1.85 could see some consolidation coming in.

Nifty option OI remained relatively light on Call side, highest being at 12 lakh for 11,700 strike while Put accumulation is placed at 11,600-11,500 strike. Undertone remains on the bullish side with possible sector rotation.

Clues from participant data analysis showed optimism among Foreign Institutional Investor as they are net buyers in the cash market and hold 75K contract net on index long side. Some hedges have been created to avoid any downside risk in the options segment.

Overall, data points towards inherent bullishness in Nifty with long addition in futures and upward shifting band. Thus it is prudent to deploy Bullish Strategy on Nifty. With accelerating time decay benefit in weekly option, Call Ratio Spread is recommended.

Call Ratio Spread is a bullish strategy that expects a positive move in underline. It’s an idle strategy to play for positive bias and Theta decay in weekly series.

Under this strategy, we buy 1 lot lower strike Call and sell 2 lots of higher strike Call. Maximum profit would be made at the sold strike. Risk on this strategy arises beyond upper break-even point.

Image631032019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image731032019

Image831032019

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Classroom #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exercise Can Boost Health in Breast Cancer Survivors

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer sweeps aside struggling John Isner in final ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

IPL 2019 highlights, SRH vs RCB: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Moha ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.