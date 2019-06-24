'Infrastructure stocks likely to perform well during current phase of volatility'

Select infrastructure stocks are likely to perform well during this phase of volatility, and one should take care to weed out those companies where the promoters’ shares are pledged and extremely high on debt, Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q: A volatile week for Indian markets as Nifty closed flat with a negative note. The index witnessed selling pressure after reclaiming 11800 on June 20, can we call that a ‘Dead Cat Bounce’?

A: Nifty managed to consolidate and bounce off its 50-day moving average (DMA) of 11,687. The near-term oscillators are displaying mixed signals.

The current setup lacks the typical characteristics of a “Dead Cat Bounce” because this formation is a continuation pattern and occurs after a prolonged downtrend.

Currently, the index is forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily and weekly timeframes, hence this pattern is not in play.

However, purely from a technical perspective, the index has to remain above 11,725 on a closing basis to retain its upward momentum. A crack below 11,725 on closing basis will enhance the chances for a sharp correction towards 11,400 – 11,500.

Q: A carnage was seen in the small and midcap space as more than 500 stocks hit fresh 52-week low in the week gone by on the BSE. How should investors approach this space?

A: The number of stocks hitting fresh 52-week lows is definitely higher than that of those stocks that rose to their respective 52-week highs. However, when we compare these figures historically, the market is yet to hit those extreme zones, in fact, they are quite far from the reversal area.

Taking this into account, one has to be very cautious at this juncture and stick to both quality and liquid names. Moreover, the key stocks of the major indices are yet to display this level of weakness.

Therefore, this is definitely not the right time to invest from a long-term perspective. The strategy is to trade on the near-term or at the most on a medium-term time frame. One should definitely be stringent in following the risk management during this period.

Q: Where are the pockets of opportunities or the sectors where the smart money is moving now?

A: Select infrastructure stocks are likely to perform well during this phase. Again one should take care to weed out those companies where the promoters’ shares are pledged and extremely high on debt. Select infrastructure stocks are looking good from a medium-term perspective.

Q: What is your view on the markets in the first six months and should investors stay with wealth creators of 2019?

A: Like we mentioned earlier, this phase of the market is ideal for short-term trading. It is a very difficult market for making fresh investments because the key benchmark indices are relatively overbought both in terms of price and valuations.

At this phase, one should adapt to trade on lower timescales. The movement is sharp and fast, hence, this phase is suitable for swing traders only.

Q: In the first six months of 2019, nearly 200 stocks fell 10-90 percent. Are these stocks effective buy on dips or it is better for investors to book losses and put their money in growth companies?

A: These stocks are in a downtrend due to varied business challenges. Unless a meaningful change in the business cycle occurs, one should refrain from hunting for bargains.

The evolving price structure of these stocks does not warrant taking a contrary bet even at these prices, because, there is always more room on the downside.

As an investor, one should stick to the basics of investment, which is to focus on good management and sustainable business.

From a technical point of view, a proper price reversal in terms of a bare minimum higher top and a higher bottom on weekly timeframe has to be in place before one can jump in to invest.