Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infra stocks rally as govt allocates Rs 19,000 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

The Nifty Infra rose nearly a percent, with gains coming in from Suzlon, Engineers India, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Power, Torrent Power and Larsen and Toubro, among others, rose between 1 and 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of infrastructure companies soared in trade as the government made an allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his Budget Speech, said that Rs 19,000 crore was allocated for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

At 11:26 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 84.82 points or 0.23% at 36341.51, and the Nifty up 25.50 points or 0.24% at 10856.50. The market breadth was positive as 1140 shares advanced, against a decline of 864 shares, while 114 shares were unchanged.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks #Market news

