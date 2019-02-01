Infra stocks rally as govt allocates Rs 19,000 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

The Nifty Infra rose nearly a percent, with gains coming in from Suzlon, Engineers India, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Power, Torrent Power and Larsen and Toubro, among others, rose between 1 and 4 percent.
Shares of infrastructure companies soared in trade as the government made an allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his Budget Speech, said that Rs 19,000 crore was allocated for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
