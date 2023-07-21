Infra & capital goods Q1 preview: Strong order inflows likely; execution, demand outlook in focus

The capital goods sector is likely to do well in Q1FY24, thanks to strong execution and a robust opening order book for most companies.

With order books of most companies at all-time highs, there is an expectation that healthy execution will drive revenue growth. Volumes from both domestic and key export markets are also likely to be better.

“We expect the execution of all capital goods companies and most EPC companies to remain healthy YoY, led by strong order book accretion in the past 5-6 quarters,” Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Analysts anticipate strong order inflows for many companies, as seen from the robust order announcements from industry players like L&T, KEC International, Kalpataru Projects International, VA Tech Wabag and Bharat Electronics.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees healthy growth in revenues for ABB India, Siemens and Thermax on a year-on-year (YoY) basis on healthy inflows in the past few quarters. It sees healthy revenues for defence players as most projects under backlog get into the execution phase.

Strong order flow

In the June quarter, L&T received orders worth Rs 7,500-17,500 crore, while KEC and Kalpataru reported robust inflows of about Rs 3,400 crore and Rs 5,120 crore, respectively. Bharat Electronics also announced orders worth approximately Rs 8,100 crore. With this, Prabhudas Lilladher expects strong inquiries and tendering activities in sectors like T&D, railways, data centres, and defence in both domestic and key export markets such as the Middle East, the US and SAARC countries.

With a near 16 percent YoY sales growth for its capital goods universe, Sharekhan sees operating margins improving by 50 bps YoY to 11.3 percent driven by operating leverage, execution of high-margin orders and softening of commodity prices.

Meanwhile, net profit for the companies under its coverage is expected to grow around 21 percent on-year led by healthy revenue and operating performance.

On the other hand, HDFC Securities believes that the capital goods sector will profit from the indirect effects of public capex and brownfield capex or operating expense opportunities.

Slow lane for road companies

However, Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that the June quarter results should see muted execution for road companies as the recent uptick in order backlog would take time to reflect an uptick in construction revenues.

According to the brokerage firm, IRB Infrastructure Developers should see a strong surge in toll collections on a YoY basis due to a hike in toll rates and improvement in traffic.

Apart from commentary on demand and execution, the market will also watch out for the outlook on profitability, order pipeline, inquiries and working capital management.