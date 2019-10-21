App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Infosys US listed shares plunge 16% after whistleblower complaints

The complaints follow a strong quarterly show by Infosys, which raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast on upbeat demand for its digital services from Western clients.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

US-listed shares of Infosys Ltd fell nearly 16% in premarket trading on Monday after the Indian software services exporter said it had received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices" by the company's executives.

The company issued a statement after The Economic Times reported that an anonymous group sent letters to Infosys' board and the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the company was taking "unethical" steps to boost short-term revenue and profit.

The group alleged that Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh was bypassing reviews and approvals for large deals, the ET report said.

Close

"In large contracts like Verizon, Intel, JVs in Japan, ABN AMRO acquisition, revenue recognition matters are forced, which are not as per accounting standards," the report said, citing cited the letters.

related news

Reuters was not able to independently review the letters.

The complaints follow a strong quarterly show by Infosys, which raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast on upbeat demand for its digital services from Western clients.

"(The complaints) have been placed before the audit committee as per the company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistleblower policy," Infosys said in a filing to Indian stock exchanges.

ADRs of Infosys were down 15.7% at $8.91 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Indian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Infosys Ltd #Market news #Salil Parekh

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.