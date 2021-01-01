MARKET NEWS

Infosys to release third quarter results on January 13

Infosys was the biggest gainer among IT stocks in the year 2020, rising 137 percent. It also outperformed the Nifty IT index which gained 55 percent.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
 
 
Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services provider, will announce its quarterly earnings for the October-December period, on January 13, 2021. This will make Infosys the first company from the IT segment to declare its Q3 FY21 results.

"... will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, around 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)," said the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The company will hold the common virtual press conference for one-and-half-hour starting at around 4:30 hours IST.

Following the release of results, "the leadership team will be part of a common press conference. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the investor relations section of the Infosys website," said Infosys in its BSE filing.

Infosys was the biggest gainer among IT stocks in the year 2020, rising 137 percent. It also outperformed the Nifty IT index which gained 55 percent. During the quarter ended December 2020, the stock rallied 24.6 percent against Nifty IT's over 21 percent gains.

The company will also conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:30 hours IST on the same day, which is open to investors/analysts in all regions. The senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.

The last quarter (July-September) results were quite strong as Infosys revised its full-year revenue growth guidance and margin forecast upwards given the strong deal wins during the quarter.
TAGS: #Business #Infosys
first published: Jan 1, 2021 04:17 pm

