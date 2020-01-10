Infosys stock gains 2% ahead of its Q3 earnings today

Shares of IT company Infosys rose 2 percent on January 10 amid optimism ahead of October-December quarter earnings scheduled to be announced on January 10.

The stock gained on top of more than a percent gains in previous session. It was quoting at Rs 741.80, up Rs 14.25, or 1.96 percent on the BSE at 1243 hours IST.

The country's second-largest software services provider Infosys will kick off the earnings season on January 10.

The IT company is expected to report more than 1 percent growth in constant currency revenue during the period on a sequential basis and 1.2-1.5 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter as compared to September quarter.

"Margins are expected to expand 60bps QoQ due to depreciation of INR against USD and GBP," said PhillipCapital which expects EBIT at Rs 5,154.9 crore (up 4.9 percent QoQ) and margin at 22.3 percent for the quarter.

The full year guidance is also likely to be closely watch by the street every quarter.

Key things to watch out for would be progress on investigation related to whistleblower complaint, commentary on digital growth rates, BFSI and progress on initiatives to manage attrition, total contract value (TCV) pipeline momentum, revenue conversion of past deals, benefits on margin due to localization efforts, etc.