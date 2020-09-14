172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|infosys-shares-rise-4-on-acquisition-of-guidevision-5835381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys shares rise 4% on acquisition of GuideVision

"This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Shares of Infosys jumped about 4 percent in morning trade on September 14 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision.

As per a media release by Infosys, GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe, is an award-winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

"The combination of scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next. We are excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team into the Infosys family."

Norbert Nagy, Co-Founder, GuideVision, said, "GuideVision's exceptionally high customer ratings are the result of our continuous effort to deliver superior consulting and implementation services. Joining Infosys brings an extended portfolio of services we can offer to our customers on their digital transformation journey. The global Infosys footprint is an exciting opportunity for both GuideVision customers and employees."

Shares of Infosys traded 3.29 percent higher at Rs 976.50 on BSE at 11:25 hours.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys

