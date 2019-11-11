App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys shares pare losses as the firm looks to beef up whistleblower probe

Infosys also wants to put an end to the recurring problem of whistleblower allegations becoming a public spectacle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Infosys slipped over a percent in early trade on November 11 but pared most losses soon amid reports that the company is looking to beef up whistleblower probe.

Around 0925 hours, shares of the IT major traded at Rs 705.90, down 0.36 percent on BSE.

Also Read: Exclusive | Infosys looking to beef up whistleblower probe; insider trading not suspected

Close

Infosys is talking to law firms JSA Law and Khaitan & Co with a view to appointing one or both to strengthen the investigation into allegations by whistleblowers against top company executives, people familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

related news

Infosys also wants to put an end to the recurring problem of whistleblower allegations becoming a public spectacle -- something that has embarrassed the company and worried investors about processes in the organisation.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Nifty #Sensex #stocks

