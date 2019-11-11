Infosys shares pare losses as the firm looks to beef up whistleblower probe

Shares of Infosys slipped over a percent in early trade on November 11 but pared most losses soon amid reports that the company is looking to beef up whistleblower probe.

Around 0925 hours, shares of the IT major traded at Rs 705.90, down 0.36 percent on BSE.

Infosys is talking to law firms JSA Law and Khaitan & Co with a view to appointing one or both to strengthen the investigation into allegations by whistleblowers against top company executives, people familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.