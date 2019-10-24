Infosys shares pare early losses on assurance of dealing with whistleblower allegations

Shares of Infosys fell almost 2 percent on October 24 amid reports that market regulator SEBI may probe any possibilities of insider trading in the stock amid big build-up of short positions.

However, the stock pared most losses soon and traded 0.53 percent down at Rs 647.30 around 1015 hours IST.

A whistleblower complaint against Infosys spooked investors, causing the stock to suffer a massive loss of 16 percent and wiping Rs 53,451 crore from its market valuation on October 22.

However, the stock climbed 1 percent on October 23 after the company's Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on whistleblower allegations.

Meanwhile, the company has clarified in a regulatory filing that the complaints are presented to the audit committee of the board and thoroughly reviewed and appropriately dealt with.

"As disclosed in the company's stock exchange filings made on October 22, 2019, the anonymous whistleblower complaints have been placed before the audit committee who has retained the law firm of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. to conduct an independent investigation," the company said in a BSE filing on October 24.

In a separate filing, the company said that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also initiated an investigation into this matter and the company will cooperate with the SEC’s investigation.

Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has requested additional information from the company concerning the anonymous complaints and the company said it will provide the information as per SEBI’s request.

"The company is also aware of a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed against the company in federal court in the United States based on the generalized allegations in the anonymous complaints. The company intends to defend itself vigorously in such a lawsuit," Infosys said.