Infosys shares jump 4% ahead of Q4 earnings

Shares of Infosys jumped almost 4 percent in early trade on April 20 ahead of the company's March quarter earnings.

The estimates of brokerages suggest the country's second-largest IT company is likely to report around 5 percent sequential decline in Q4 FY20 profit due to lower other income and absence of tax benefits.

But the key thing to watch out for would be its guidance. Most of the brokerages feel Infosys may not give guidance for FY21 given the lockdown in India and other parts of the world amid COVID-19 crisis.

Other key things to watch out for would be the commentary on long-term impact from likely slower client discretionary spending.

Deal win trajectory in wake of travel restrictions and pricing pressure, acquisition philosophy, commentary on COVID-19 impact on service delivery and execution, demand environment outlook across verticals especially BFSI, retail and energy and opportunity in terms of higher outsourcing activities by clients and prospects of vendor consolidation are also among the key things that will be in focus.

According to brokerages, revenue growth in rupee terms could be in the range of 1.5-1.7 percent QoQ for the quarter ended March 2020 largely due to depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar, while there could be marginal growth in constant currency revenue, but dollar revenue growth is expected to be muted.

"We expect revenues to grow 0.2 percent QoQ in constant currency terms (presuming 1 percent hit due to COVID-19). With cross-currency acting as a headwind of 30 bps, USD revenue may witness a marginal dip of 0.1 percent QoQ while dollar appreciation would lead to rupee revenue growth of 1.7 percent QoQ," ICICI Direct said.

Shares of Infosys traded 3.65 percent up at Rs 652.25 on BSE around 09:25 hours.