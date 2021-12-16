Infosys shares gain on extension of digital innovation deal with Australian Open

Infosys

Infosys shares gained over 2 percent intraday on December 16 after the company said in a stock exchange filing that it had extended its digital innovation partnership with Australian Open till 2026.

“The extended collaboration with Tennis Australia will introduce enhanced broadcast match statistics and new initiatives to make tennis more accessible for all, while continuing to develop innovative digital stakeholder experiences,” the company said in the filing.

Catch all the live market action here

The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and cloud technologies.

“The multiyear commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event,” the company said.

Infosys, on December 15, also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Infosys Consulting is acquiring Singtel’s delivery centre in Malaysia – Global Enterprise International Malaysia – to bolster the company’s presence in the country.

Also read: Explainer | New PCA rules for NBFCs suggest RBI has learned its lessons from IL&FS, DHFL episodes

Earlier this week, the company said it had won a deal from Finland-based Orion Corporation to transform the latter’s enterprise resource planning platforms.

The board is meeting on January 11-12 to record the financial results of the third quarter of FY22.

At 10:36am, the stock was trading 2 percent higher at Rs 1,768.45 on the BSE. So far in 2021, the stock has risen over 40 percent.