MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Infosys shares gain on extension of digital innovation deal with Australian Open

The Indian tech major has extended the 3-year long partnership for another 5 years until 2026

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Infosys

Infosys

Infosys shares gained over 2 percent intraday on December 16 after the company said in a stock exchange filing that it had extended its digital innovation partnership with Australian Open till 2026.

“The extended collaboration with Tennis Australia will introduce enhanced broadcast match statistics and new initiatives to make tennis more accessible for all, while continuing to develop innovative digital stakeholder experiences,” the company said in the filing.

Catch all the live market action here

The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and cloud technologies.

“The multiyear commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event,” the company said.

Close

Related stories

Infosys, on December 15, also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Infosys Consulting is acquiring Singtel’s delivery centre in Malaysia – Global Enterprise International Malaysia – to bolster the company’s presence in the country.

Also read: Explainer | New PCA rules for NBFCs suggest RBI has learned its lessons from IL&FS, DHFL episodes

Earlier this week, the company said it had won a deal from Finland-based Orion Corporation to transform the latter’s enterprise resource planning platforms.

The board is meeting on January 11-12 to record the financial results of the third quarter of FY22.

At 10:36am, the stock was trading 2 percent higher at Rs 1,768.45 on the BSE. So far in 2021, the stock has risen over 40 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australian Open #buzzing stock #Infosys
first published: Dec 16, 2021 11:21 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.