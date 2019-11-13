App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys share price falls 2%, looks on course to extend losses into 3rd session

Shares of the company have been under pressure of late as reports of whistleblower complaints spooked investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Infosys traded in the negative territory on November 13, falling about 2 percent on BSE in intraday trade. The scrip now appears to be on course to extend their losing run into the third consecutive session.

Shares of the company have been under pressure of late as reports of whistleblower complaints spooked investors.

The board of software major Infosys was sent a second whistleblower letter, which accused CEO Salil Parekh of “eroding the company’s value systems” by incurring high and unnecessary travel costs.

Close

This is the second whistleblower letter that has become public, the first of which levelled more serious charges against Infosys’ top management, including fudging of accounts, and which set off a share price plunge and a series of internal and external probes.

related news

The second letter addressed to Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and independent directors on the Board, said Parekh works out of Mumbai instead of Bengaluru, which is a violation of his appointment condition.

The whistleblower said Parekh visits Infosys’ Bengaluru office twice a month. "These visits cost the company Rs 22 lakh towards airfare and local transportation. Four business-class tickets per month plus home to airport drop in Mumbai, airport pick-up in Bengaluru and drops on the return journey," the whistleblower said in the letter.

Read more: Another whistleblower names Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for violating value system 

Analysts have started advising investors to stay away from the stock for some time.

"Investors should exit the stock for now as the allegations are on the CEO and account practice that are high risk to fundamentals. They can review the stance once the final report from SEBI and SEC is released," said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing.

Shares of Infosys traded 0.83 percent down at Rs 698.65 on BSE around 12:10 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.