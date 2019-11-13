Infosys share price falls 2%, looks on course to extend losses into 3rd session

Shares of Infosys traded in the negative territory on November 13, falling about 2 percent on BSE in intraday trade. The scrip now appears to be on course to extend their losing run into the third consecutive session.

Shares of the company have been under pressure of late as reports of whistleblower complaints spooked investors.

The board of software major Infosys was sent a second whistleblower letter, which accused CEO Salil Parekh of “eroding the company’s value systems” by incurring high and unnecessary travel costs.

This is the second whistleblower letter that has become public, the first of which levelled more serious charges against Infosys’ top management, including fudging of accounts, and which set off a share price plunge and a series of internal and external probes.

The second letter addressed to Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and independent directors on the Board, said Parekh works out of Mumbai instead of Bengaluru, which is a violation of his appointment condition.

The whistleblower said Parekh visits Infosys’ Bengaluru office twice a month. "These visits cost the company Rs 22 lakh towards airfare and local transportation. Four business-class tickets per month plus home to airport drop in Mumbai, airport pick-up in Bengaluru and drops on the return journey," the whistleblower said in the letter.

Read more: Another whistleblower names Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for violating value system

Analysts have started advising investors to stay away from the stock for some time.

"Investors should exit the stock for now as the allegations are on the CEO and account practice that are high risk to fundamentals. They can review the stance once the final report from SEBI and SEC is released," said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing.