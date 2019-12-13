Infosys says not aware of additional lawsuits, share price rises

Media reports on December 12 said a US-based law firm had announced a class-action lawsuit against the Indian IT major, accusing it of marking false and misleading statements to investors.
A day after declining almost 3 percent, Infosys share price rose over a percent on BSE on December 13 after the IT major said it was not aware of any new complaints other than the ones filed in October.
"The company is aware of several media stories referencing an additional securities class-action lawsuit against Infosys. The company is not aware of any additional complaints, other than the initial complaint, which was disclosed on October 24, 2019," Infosys said in a BSE filing.
"The company notes that it is not uncommon for plaintiffs’ lawyers to issue press releases or other media communications asking potential plaintiffs to contact them in order to apply for lead plaintiff status in an existing lawsuit. It appears that the press communications by the Schall Law Firm are soliciting potential lead plaintiff applicants."
Media reports on December 12 said the US-based shareholder rights litigation firm had announced filing a class-action lawsuit, accusing the Indian IT company of marking false and misleading statements to investors.
The Schall Law Firm said the investors who purchased Infosys securities between July 7, 2018, and October 20, 2019, could participate in the action by December 23. At 1255 hours, Infosys was trading 1 percent up at Rs 708.90 on BSE.