App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys rises 2% but Credit Suisse maintains underperform; here's why

Credit Suisse believes that Infosys is staring at a weaker H2 amid softness in key large verticals and base effect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of IT major Infosys jumped over 2 percent intraday on September 24 and was one of the top gainers from the IT space. Meanwhile, the Rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 70.78 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 70.93.

However, global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an underperform rating on the stock with target raised to Rs 690 from Rs 670 per share. The firm believes that Infosys is staring at a weaker H2 amid softness in key large verticals and base effect.

"Organic revenue growth may moderate to 8 percent in Q4 from 12 percent in Q1 while forex may become a headwind in the near term. Infosys' discount to TCS is now just 10 percent and is expected to widen to 15-20 percent, the research firm said.

Close

Credit Suisse has trimmed growth estimate for FY21/22 by 200 bps.

related news

At 0958 hrs, Infosys was quoting at Rs 782.00, up Rs 16.90, or 2.21 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 784.60 and an intraday low of Rs 766.00.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.