Infosys Q3: Revenue in line, healthy profit; here are key takeaways

The Indian IT major Infosys on January 10 reported the October-December quarter scorecard which was largely in line with the market expectations.

CEO and MD Salil Parekh said: "The Q3 results further underscore that we remain steadfast in our journey of sustained client relevance and deepening engagement with them, as they partner with us in navigating their next in the digital transformation era. For us, this has translated into double-digit growth year-to-date, leading to an increase in revenue guidance, accompanied by expanding operating margins.”

Here are the key takeaways from the Infosys’ Q3 scorecard:

Revenue growth broadly in line

Year-on-year, the company's revenue grew 8.6 percent in US dollars and 9.5 percent in terms of constant currency for the December quarter. Sequentially, the revenue growth was 1 percent. Year-to-date revenues grew by 11.1 percent in constant currency.

The total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 23,092 crore in Q3FY20 against Rs 21,400 crore in Q3FY19. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the revenue to the tune of Rs 23,190 crore.

Healthy profit

Profit for the quarter increased to Rs 4,457 crore from Rs 4,019 crore QoQ and Rs 3,609 YoY. Year-on-year, the profit growth was 23.5 percent. Profit was expected at Rs 4,200 crore for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Increased FY 20 revenue guidance

The company increased FY20 revenue guidance. The revised guidance is 10 percent-10.5 percent in constant currency. However, it maintained the FY20 operating margin guidance range of 21 percent-23 percent.

Strong growth in digital revenue

The Bengaluru-based company said its Q3FY20 digital revenue was at $1,318 million, which was 40.6 percent of the total revenues. It grew 40.8 percent year-on-year, while sequentially it grew 6.8 percent in constant currency terms.

A slight QoQ dip in deal wins

The deal wins for the quarter stood at $1.8 billion, which was lower than $2.8 billion reported in the previous quarter.

Margins slightly lower

The company reported consolidated EBIT margin at 21.90 percent for the December quarter. This was slightly lower against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 22.34 percent.

Management commentary

Commenting on the Q3 numbers, COO Pravin Rao said the overall performance during the quarter was satisfactory on multiple counts such as broad-based growth, steady increase in client metrics and healthy large deal wins.