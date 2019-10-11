App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q2 profit rises 5.8% QoQ; ups FY20 constant currency revenue guidance to 9-10%

The management also revised its full-year constant currency revenue growth guidance to 9-10 percent from 8.5-10 percent earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys reported a 5.8 percent sequential growth in Q2 FY20 net profit at Rs 4,019 crore. The management also revised its full-year constant currency revenue growth guidance to 9-10 percent from 8.5-10 percent earlier.

Revenue during the quarter rose 3.8 percent QoQ to Rs 22,629 crore. The same in dollar terms rose 2.5 percent at $3,210 million, in line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of $3,220.7 million.

Growth in constant currency terms was 3.3 percent QoQ, the company said in its BSE filing. The year-on-year increase in dollar revenue growth was 9.9 percent and 11.4 percent in constant currency in Q2.

Close

Infosys signed $2.8 billion worth of deals during September quarter.

related news

"Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions – revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.

Earnings for the IT major largely matched analyst expectations. According to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18, constant current revenue growth was estimated at 3.5 percent, profit at Rs 4,008 crore and revenue at Rs 22,643 crore.

The company said digital revenues in Q2 FY20 at $1,230 million (38.3 percent of total topline) registered a year-on-year growth of 38.4 percent and sequential growth of 10.7 percent in constant currency.

The stock rallied 10 percent in the September quarter and 22 percent year-to-date. It closed October 11 four percent higher.

Infosys maintained its full year EBIT margin guidance at 21-23 percent.

"We saw expansion in operating margins during the quarter driven by improvement in operational parameters and cost efficiencies," Nilanjan Roy, CFO said.

Operating performance was slightly ahead of analyst estimates as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 9.9 percent sequentially to Rs 4,912 crore and margin expanded 120bps QoQ to 21.7 percent for quarter ended September 2019.

A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had indicated EBIT at Rs 4,856 crore and margin at 21.45 percent for Q2.

Infosys added 2 clients in $50 million category and 13 in $1 million band.

The IT company's standalone attrition rate declined to 19.4 percent in Q2 against 21.5 percent June quarter and consolidated attrition rate also dropped to 21.7 percent from 23.4 percent QoQ, driven by focus on enhanced employee value proposition.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for the quarter.

Infosys said it had completed its share buyback of Rs 8,260 crore on August 26, 2019. With this the company completed the additional capital return program of upto Rs 13,000 crore announced in April 2018, it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Infosys #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.