App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q2 profit jumps 14% QoQ to Rs 4,110 cr, maintains FY19 margin guidance

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected Infosys to post revenue of Rs 20,292 crore, and profit of Rs 4,088.6 crore in the September quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest software services company Infosys reported the second quarter results above analysts' estimates, helped by large deal wins.

Infosys on October 15 reported 13.8 percent sequential growth in the second quarter consolidated profit at Rs 4,110 crore, while consolidated revenue grew by 7.7 percent to Rs 20,609 crore compared to Rs 19,128 crore in the previous quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected Infosys to post revenue of Rs 20,292 crore, and profit of Rs 4,088.6 crore in the September quarter.

Image716102018

related news

The company has maintained its full-year constant currency revenue growth guidance at 6-8 percent and EBIT margin at 22-24 percent.

Infosys also said it signed $2 billion worth of deals during the quarter.

The digital business accounted for 31 percent of overall revenue, or $905 million during the September-ended quarter. It showed a sequential growth of 13.5 percent in constant currency terms.

Operating margin in the second quarter was 23.7 percent, within the 22-24 percent Infosys's forecast range.

Revenue in Infosys's largest business — financial services and insurance — grew 5.8 percent in constant currency from a fall of 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. The vertical accounted for nearly a third (32.2 percent) of the company’s revenue in the quarter.

Infosys stock closed 0.4 percent down at Rs 696.40 ahead of the second quarter results on Tuesday.

The story was updated to include additional information. 
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Infosys #markets #Results

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.