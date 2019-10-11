App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q2 key takeaways: Earnings meet Street expectations; company raises growth guidance

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share. The record date for dividend is October 23 and payment date is October 30, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT major Infosys released its second-quarter numbers on October 11 with growth in both earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and net profit, in line with Street estimates.

"Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions – revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.

Here are the key takeaways from Infosys' Q2 report card

Close

Growth guidance raised: The company raised its FY20 growth guidance to 9-10 percent from 8.5-10 percent earlier. However, The EBIT margin guidance was maintained at 21.23 percent.

related news

Revenue rose QoQ: Revenue during the quarter rose 3.8 percent QoQ to Rs 22,629 crore. In dollar terms, the revenue rose 2.5 percent to $3,210 million, in line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of $3,220.7 million. The core revenue, however, declined about 2 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Image 1

Constant currency revenue improved: The company registered a 3.3 percent QoQ and 11.4 percent YoY constant currency (CC) growth during the second quarter. CC growth in digital came at 38.4 percent YoY.

Segmental revenues stayed stable: Barring retail (down 0.6 percent YoY) and others (down 0.7 percent YoY), the revenue of all segments grew during the second quarter.

Image 2

Operating performance improved: Operating performance was slightly ahead of analyst estimates as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 9.9 percent sequentially to Rs 4,912 crore and margin expanded 120 bps QoQ to 21.7 percent for the quarter ended September 2019.

Attrition rate declined: Standalone attrition rate declined to 19.4 percent in Q2 against 21.5 percent in the June quarter. The consolidated attrition rate also dropped QoQ to 21.7 percent from 23.4 percent QoQ, driven by the focus on an enhanced employee value proposition.

Geographic growth drivers remained steady: India, North America and Europe remained the drivers of growth. Rest of the world market, however, showed degrowth.

Image 3

Dividend: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share. The record and payment dates for dividend have been fixed at October 23 and October 30, 2019, respectively.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Infosys #Result Analysis

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.