Infosys net profit rises to Rs 4,110 crore; top 10 takeaways from Q2 results

Infosys reported in-line results for the quarter ended September on Tuesday. The net profit came in line with estimates, while it was a miss on margins.

Shares of Infosys ended 0.4 percent lower at Rs 696 ahead of results. The company announced its numbers post market hours.

Most experts feel that it was a mixed bag from Infosys and the stock could see a lukewarm response from D-Street on Wednesday.

“Infosys is being conservative with regard to the ask rate. The market will see revenue growth as positive, but the results are a mixed bag, miss on margins is slightly negative,” Urmil Shah, Research Analyst- Institutional Equities, IDBI Capital told CNBC-TV18.

Emkay Global Financial Services in a note said that Infosys maintained its growth guidance at 6-8% for FY19 despite reinvestment of entire currency gains back into business indicates significant growth challenges going forward.

“Strong order book may revive growth rate in FY20, however, significant investments would mean no traction on earnings growth. We believe that improved growth at cost of lower profitability would lead to structural de-rating in the stock and thus we maintain our negative view on the stock post Q2FY19 earnings,” it said.

Here is a list of top 10 takeaways from Infosys Q2 results:

Net Profit:

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore for the quarter ended September which was better than Reuters estimate of Rs 4,088 crore but slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,138 crore.

The IT major reported nearly 14 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in the net profit for the September quarter. Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 3612 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated Revenues:

Revenues for the IT major rose 7.7 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 20,609 crore which was higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 20,552 crore and Reuters poll of Rs 20,292 crore. The company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 19,128 crore in the previous quarter.

Digital Revenues:

Digital revenues came in at $905 million (31% of total revenues), a year-on-year growth of 33.5% and sequential growth of 13.5% in the constant currency terms. The H1 revenues grew by 14.7% in INR terms, and 7.1% in constant currency terms.

“We had another quarter of solid operating parameters with utilization being stable and offshore mix improving to an all-time high”, said U B Pravin Rao, COO at Infosys. “Our Digital services grew double digits sequentially, while growth in top clients was also robust.”

FY19 revenue guidance:

FY19 revenue guidance in constant currency has been retained at 6-8%, while operating margin guidance retained at 22-24%, said the press release.

“Our unwavering focus on strong financial performance on multiple fronts continued to deliver results during the quarter. Operating margins for the quarter as well as for the half year was at 23.7%, near the top end of our guidance band”, M.D. Ranganath, CFO at Infosys said.

Board declares dividend:

Infosys at its Board meeting held on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 7/- per equity share and fixed October 27, 2018, as record date and October 30, 2018, as payment date.

Large Deal Wins:

Infosys in the press release said that it signed $2 billion worth of deals during the quarter which translates into better growth visibility in the near-term, highlights the management.

“We are delighted with our broad-based growth across all business segments and geographies during the quarter. This is a testimony to our strong client relationships, digital led full-service capabilities and intense focus on the needs of our clients”, said Salil Parekh, CEO, and MD at Infosys.

“Large deal wins at over $2 billion during the quarter demonstrate our increased client relevance and also give us better growth visibility for the near-term,” he said.

Margins:

Operating margin in the second quarter was 23.7 percent, slightly above the 22-24 percent range Infosys had forecast.

Bonus issue of equity shares:

The Company has allotted 2,18,41,91,490 fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each during the three months ended September 30, 2018, pursuant to a bonus issue approved by the shareholders through postal ballot.

Revenue by Geography:

Revenues from North America grew by 3.7 percent (3.8% in CC), followed by Rest of the World which saw a growth of 3.9 percent (6.8% in CC), and for Europe, it was 1.8 percent (4 % in CC). India saw a marginal fall of 0.6 percent (3% in CC).

Segment Revenue:

Revenue in Infosys' largest business — financial services and insurance — grew 5.8 percent in constant currency from de-growth of 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. The vertical accounted for 32.2 percent of the company’s revenue during the second quarter.