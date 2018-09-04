App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys jumps 4.4% as stock adjusts for bonus issue, rupee hits record low

The board of directors approved Infosys' bonus issue on July 13 and shareholders' approval came in on August 22, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys share price rallied 4.4 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 748.50 Tuesday on buying demand from investors after the stock adjusted for bonus issue.

The country's second largest IT services provider announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for every equity share held and a stock dividend of one American Depositary Share (ADS) for every ADS held, as on a record date.

The record date for the same is fixed as September 5, 2018.

The board of directors approved bonus issue on July 13 and shareholders' approval came in on August 22, 2018.

After the adjustment, the stock price halved from its previous closing value of Rs 1,434.25.

Earlier it adjusted for bonus issue in the ratio of one equity share for every share on June 15, 2015, December 2, 2014 and July 13, 2006. It also adjusted for bonus issue in the ratio of 3 shares for every share held on July 1, 2004.

At 12:57 hours IST, the share price was quoting at Rs 738.30, up Rs 21.17, or 2.95 percent on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the weakening rupee also boosted sentiment. In fact, it has been supporting not only to Infosys but also other technology stocks which are exporting their services to America.

The Indian rupee hit historic low of 71.37 against the US dollar today, depreciating more than 11.5 percent year-to-date.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 01:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.