Infosys gains 3% as Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 4,110 cr

Shares of Infosys jumped 3 percent in early trade after the company reported mixed set of numbers for Q2.

The IT major reported a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore for the July-September quarter, a jump of 14 percent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).

The net profit reported was higher than a Reuters estimate of Rs 4,088 crore but slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,138 crore.

Revenues jumped 7.7 percent QoQ to Rs 20,609 crore.

Infosys maintained its operating margin guidance at 22-24 percent, and FY19 revenue guidance in constant currency has been retained at 6-8 percent.

At 09:17 hrs, Infosys was quoting at Rs 716.90 on BSE, up 2.94 percent.