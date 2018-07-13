App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys gains 2% ahead of June quarter numbers

Analysts expect the margin to decline marginally to around 23 percent because of the impact of wage hikes and increased visa costs, offset partially by a weaker rupee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Infosys gained 2 percent in the early trade on Friday ahead of its June quarter numbers.

The company is expected to post 1.2-3.1 percent sequential growth in constant currency revenue in the June quarter. A Reuters poll of analysts sees profit at Rs 3,747.6 crore.

Analysts expect the margin to decline marginally to around 23 percent because of the impact of wage hikes and increased visa costs, offset partially by a weaker rupee.

Also Read - Infosys Q1 preview: BFSI performance, outlook keenly watched

Analysts largely expect Infosys to maintain constant currency revenue growth forecast of 6-8 percent for the year.

At 09:28 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,313.75, up Rs 19.15, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 09:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

