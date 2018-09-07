Infosys gains 1% on JV with Temasek in Singapore

Share price of IT major Infosys rose more than 1 percent intraday Friday as company announced a joint venture with Temasek in Singapore.

The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Trusted Source Pte, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.

As part of the transaction, Infosys will acquire a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent.

Infosys gains significant capacity in terms of workforce as it focuses on strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia, while Temasek will see a rapid enhancement of its IT services through the augmented capabilities of the joint venture entity.

Infosys and Temasek have named Shveta Arora, Vice President, Regional Head – South East Asia, as chief executive officer (CEO).

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, “Our joint venture with Temasek will accelerate our efforts in the region, enhancing our existing presence, as we help clients navigate the next journey in their business transformation. This development is a key element of our continued efforts to invest and have a presence in the regions in which we operate.”

Posted by Rakesh Patil